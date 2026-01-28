A 16-year-old boy has been charged over a tragic blaze that claimed a teenage girl’s life in Beckton more than two years ago.

Manslaughter and Arson Charges Laid

On Tuesday, 27 January, the teenager faced charges including manslaughter, arson, and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

Death of 15-Year-Old Tiffany Regis

The charges relate to the death of 15-year-old Tiffany Regis, who died following a fire on Tollgate Road, E6, on 6 April 2023.

Next Court Appearance Set

The boy has been bailed to appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 24 February.