Teen Charged Over Firework Chaos in Birmingham City Centre

A 16-year-old has been charged following a firework incident stirring trouble in Birmingham city centre yesterday (19 Dec), West Midlands Police confirmed.

Extra Police on Patrol After Anti-Social Behaviour

Authorities deployed extra officers after reports surfaced of groups of youths causing anti-social disorder. The teenager, whose name is legally protected, was arrested and charged with possession and throwing of a firework on a public highway.

He is set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court later this month.

Youth on Bail After Setting Off Firework

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested for setting off a firework in a public place but has since been released on police bail as inquiries continue.

Police Warn: No Nonsense Approach to Disorder