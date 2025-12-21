Teen Charged Over Firework Chaos in Birmingham City Centre

A 16-year-old has been charged following a firework incident stirring trouble in Birmingham city centre yesterday (19 Dec), West Midlands Police confirmed.
Extra Police on Patrol After Anti-Social Behaviour
Authorities deployed extra officers after reports surfaced of groups of youths causing anti-social disorder. The teenager, whose name is legally protected, was arrested and charged with possession and throwing of a firework on a public highway.
He is set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court later this month.
Youth on Bail After Setting Off Firework
A 15-year-old boy was also arrested for setting off a firework in a public place but has since been released on police bail as inquiries continue.
Police Warn: No Nonsense Approach to Disorder
“This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated in Birmingham or anywhere in the West Midlands,” police declared.
“Our priority remains keeping the city centre safe and welcoming. Expect an increased police presence this weekend to reassure the public.”
“If you have concerns, speak to officers or report crimes on 101. In emergencies, always call 999.”