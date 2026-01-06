Teen Charged Over Littlemore Shooting

Drama in Littlemore, Oxford, as 18-year-old Ibrahim Karrar faces charges over a December shooting. Officers charged Karrar last Friday (2 January) with possession of prohibited ammunition following a violent incident in Denny Gardens.

Shooting Incident Leaves Man Injured

The case stems from a 19 December attack where a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm. He was rushed to hospital but has since been released.

Legal Action Underway

Karrar appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on 3 January and was remanded in custody. He’s due back at Oxford crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court on 30 January. Meanwhile, seven others arrested over the shooting have been released on conditional bail.