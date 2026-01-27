A 14-year-old boy has been charged following the fatal collision that claimed the life of another teenager in Wythenshawe.

Fatal E-Scooter Crash Shakes Manchester

Jacob Calland died after a collision between an e-scooter and a car at around 4pm on 19 March 2025, Greater Manchester Police confirmed.

The accused, also 14, faces serious charges including causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a licence, and driving uninsured.

Youth to Appear in Court Next Year

The boy remains on bail and is due to appear at Manchester Youth Court on 24 February 2026.