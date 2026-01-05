A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder following a deadly stabbing in Grove Street, Lewisham, on New Year’s Eve.

Tragedy on Grove Street

Police were called at 12:35pm on Wednesday, 31 December after reports of a stabbing. Emergency services, including London Ambulance and Air Ambulance, rushed to the scene where a 23-year-old man was found with a fatal chest wound.

Despite frantic efforts, the man, later identified as John Temitope Onetufo from Deptford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspects in Custody

The teen, who cannot be named due to his age, was charged with murder and is set to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Youth Court on Monday, 5 December.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, 2 September but has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Additional Arrest Made

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday, 4 January on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. She has been bailed while police continue their investigation.

Specialist officers are supporting John Onetufo’s grieving family during this difficult time.