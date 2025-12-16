Teen Charged with Murder After London Stabbing Tragedy

Tsidi Winion, 20, from Handyside Street, Camden, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. The chilling arrest came after a fatal stabbing in Islington last week.

Fatal Attack on Westbourne Road

Police and emergency crews were rushed to Westbourne Road at around 1pm on Tuesday, 9 December following reports of a stabbing. Despite swift medical intervention from London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance teams, 15-year-old Adam John Henry later died in hospital.

Investigation Underway, Police Seek Witnesses

Winion was remanded in custody on Monday, 15 December and is set to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court the following day. Detectives are continuing their probe into the incident and urge anyone with information to come forward immediately.