Teen Charged with Murder in Nottingham Skate Park Attack

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 24-year-old Jack Edwards, who suffered fatal head injuries following an attack near Sussex Street Skate Park in Nottingham. The incident occurred at approximately 6.50 pm on Tuesday, and Mr. Edwards succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Thursday.

Court Appearance and Charges

On Monday, the teenager, whose identity is protected for legal reasons, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court. He faces charges of murder and robbery, specifically concerning the theft of Mr. Edwards’ bag. The young defendant, dressed in a blue Adidas jacket, white shirt, and black trousers, was supported by family members during the hearing.

Proceedings and Remand

The court did not require the boy to enter pleas during this initial hearing. He was subsequently remanded into youth accommodation and is scheduled to appear before Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Public Reaction and Family Statement

As the boy exited the courtroom, members of the public gallery expressed their support, with shouts of “love you, lad.” Mr. Edwards’ family, deeply affected by the tragic loss, described their son as “much loved,” leaving behind parents, a brother, a sister, and many friends.

Other Arrests and Charges

Alongside the 13-year-old, an 18-year-old man, Kai Howitt, has been charged with murder and robbery related to the same incident. Howitt appeared at Nottingham Crown Court and is remanded into custody until his next appearance. Additionally, a 16-year-old girl is also expected to face charges for robbing Mr. Edwards.

Five other teenagers, three boys (ages 17, 13, and 12) and two girls (ages 15 and 14), previously arrested in connection with the incident, have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Ongoing Investigation and Appeal

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, leading the investigation, urged anyone with information that could assist the case to come forward. The police also ask for the public’s respect for the family’s privacy during this difficult time.