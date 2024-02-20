In a groundbreaking case for Yorkshire, a teenage boy has been sentenced to detention after kicking a police dog during an arrest, marking what is believed to be the first prosecution of its kind in the region.

The incident occurred in the early hours of July 11, 2023, when West Yorkshire Police were called to investigate a burglary at a shop on Market Street, Halifax. A 17-year-old suspect, whose identity is protected due to legal reasons, was found by officers from the West Yorkshire Police’s Dog Section. In an attempt to evade arrest, the teenager assaulted Police Dog Zero, causing the animal injuries to its face.

Police Dog Zero, a valued member of the West Yorkshire Police force, required medical treatment following the assault but has since recovered and is expected to participate in the Regional Police Dog trials later this year.

On January 15, the youth appeared before Bradford Youth Court where he was convicted of burglary and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, among other charges. He received a 12-month Detention Order and a four-month youth referral order for his actions.

Chief Inspector James Farrar of West Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support team and Head of the Dog Section expressed his satisfaction with the court’s decision, highlighting the seriousness with which the welfare of working animals is taken. He condemned the assault on PD Zero, emphasizing that service animals, like their human counterparts, should not be subjected to harm in the line of duty.

This case has drawn attention to the Animal Welfare (Service Animals) Act, also known as Finn’s Law, which was enacted in 2019. The law provides protection for service animals like police dogs and horses, ensuring that individuals who attack or injure them cannot claim self-defense. The legislation is named after Finn, a Hertfordshire Police dog who was severely injured in the line of duty.

The prosecution of the teenager in Yorkshire sets a precedent for the treatment of service animals and underscores the legal protections they are afforded under Finn’s Law.