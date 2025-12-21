Teen dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into Bradford garden in early hours horror smash

Fatal crash on West Lane, Baildon

Police are hunting witnesses after a deadly car crash in Bradford left an 18-year-old man dead. The tragedy unfolded just before 1am on Saturday, 20 December, when a grey Ford Fiesta smashed into a garden on West Lane, Baildon.

Emergency teams found two people inside the wrecked Ford Fiesta. The 17-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries and is now in a serious but stable condition in hospital. Sadly, the driver — a young man aged 18 — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police probe possible dangerous driving and second car

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) revealed the Fiesta might have been travelling alongside a white Suzuki Swift SZ3 just before the crash. Now, three 18-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving. A 40-year-old man faces charges of dangerous driving and assisting an offender.

All four remain in custody for questioning as police continue their investigation.

Police urge public for information and footage

Officers are appealing to anyone who saw the collision or the two cars involved in the lead-up to the crash to come forward. They are especially keen to review any dashcam or mobile phone footage that might shed light on the incident.