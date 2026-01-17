Teen Dies in Horror Enfield Crash – Police Hunt Witnesses

Police are on the hunt for witnesses after a fatal smash in north London left a teenager dead and three others injured.

Deadly Collision Shakes Enfield

Just before midnight on Thursday, 6 November, a car and a van collided on Ferny Hill, Enfield. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, including officers and London Ambulance Service.

Inside the car were three young men – two teenage boys and an 18-year-old. All were taken to hospital, alongside the van driver, a man in his 40s.

18-Year-Old Dies, One Teen Severely Injured

Tragically, the 18-year-old male passenger died in hospital on Saturday, 8 November. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

One teenager suffered life-changing injuries, while the other teen and the van driver escaped with less serious wounds. No arrests have been made yet as police continue their probe.

Police Plea for Dashcam and Witnesses

“We want to understand exactly what happened that night,” said Detective Constable Pauline Redmond of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit. “Our thoughts remain with those affected by this tragic incident.” “We urge anyone who was in the area or has dashcam footage from 6 November to contact us immediately to aid our investigation.”

If you witnessed the crash or have relevant footage, call police on 101 quoting reference 9358/06NOV. Your information could be crucial.