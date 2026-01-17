Teen Drug Dealer Busted in Burton, Jailed Nearly Three Years

A young drug dealer was caught red-handed peddling crack cocaine and heroin from a car in broad daylight in Burton-on-Trent. Now, he’s behind bars for almost three years.

Hamza Shazad’s Bold Daytime Bust

Hamza Shazad, 18, from Birmingham, pleaded guilty at Stafford Crown Court to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin. Police spotted the drug deal from his vehicle on Casey Lane around 3 pm on September 24 last year.

When officers swooped, they found 78 wraps of crack and 12 wraps of heroin, plus cash. Shazad tried to make a run for it, attempting to flee in his car, but police quickly put a stop to it.

Police Praise Quick Arrest Amid Ongoing Crackdown

“Shazad was brazen in his drug dealing activity, right in the middle of the afternoon. Though he tried to escape, officers were thankfully able to arrest him,” said Chief Superintendent Victoria Downing.

“I am pleased he has been jailed and hope this reassures the community that we continue to disrupt illegal drug supply and bring offenders to justice.”

Part of Staffordshire’s War on Crime

This bust is part of Operation Target, Staffordshire Police’s ongoing fight against serious and organised crime. It also links to Operation Lightening, tackling criminal activity on local roads.

Stay updated on police action in your area via Staffordshire Police Your Area. To report suspicious activity, call 101, use live chat on their website, or dial 999 in an emergency.