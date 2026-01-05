Teen Drug Gangsters Jailed for Brutal Killing of Man in London

Three teenage drug runners have been handed a combined 23 years behind bars for the savage murder of a 51-year-old man. Shocking selfies and videos from the night’s attack helped pin the gang at the scene.

Vicious County Lines Attack Ends in Death

Anthony Marks, 51, was brutally assaulted with a car bumper trim before being chased down, stamped on, and smashed over the head with a gin bottle in a horrific county lines punishment beating. He was found with severe head and arm injuries at King’s Cross Station in the early hours of 10 August 2024 and died a month later in hospital.

Met Police used CCTV footage and forensic phone analysis to track the suspects across London, piecing together the brutal sequence of events. The trio were caught after posing for chilling selfies before and after the attack, laughing and celebrating their violence.

Teen Killers Named and Sentenced

Jaidee Bingham, 18, of Dagenham: Found guilty of murder, sentenced to minimum 16 years.

Found guilty of murder, sentenced to minimum 16 years. Eymaiyah Lee Bradshaw-McKoy, 18, of Lambeth: Convicted of manslaughter, sentenced to 3 years 11 months.

Convicted of manslaughter, sentenced to 3 years 11 months. Mia Campos-Jorge, 19, of Tottenham: Convicted of manslaughter, sentenced to 3 years 6 months.

The trio, all teenagers at the time, were convicted at the Old Bailey on 30 October 2025. Their sentences were handed down on 5 January.

Detective’s Warning: Teenage Violence Behind County Lines

“This is a particularly callous murder that reveals the ruthless brutality of county lines gangs,” said Detective Inspector Jim Barry, who led the investigation. “Their ages make this even more shocking, but teen status doesn’t excuse their violent crimes. “They thought they’d got away with it, even taking selfies and laughing about their actions. Thanks to these images, we placed them firmly at the scene.”

How the Attack Unfolded

The deadly chain of events started on 9 August 2024 when one of the girls was robbed. Bingham, nicknamed ‘Ghost’, was sent to find the culprit and believed Anthony Marks had info. The confrontation happened at 5am on 10 August, sparking a chase captured on CCTV.

Bingham and Bradshaw-McKoy pursued Marks from Argyle Street to Whidbourne Street, with Bradshaw-McKoy swinging a car bumper. The victim was repeatedly kicked and struck with a glass bottle before a passerby armed with a cricket bat scared the attackers off.

Marks staggered into King’s Cross Station bleeding heavily. Police interviews with Marks and extensive CCTV footage mapped out the attack’s timeline. Subsequent searches across London saw officers seize mobiles and gather damning video and messaging evidence linking the teens to the crime.

Timeline of Arrests and Charges

Jaidee Bingham arrested 4 October 2024; charged with murder 6 October.

Eymaiyah Bradshaw-McKoy arrested 28 November 2024; charged with murder 29 November.

Mia Campos-Jorge arrested 9 December 2024; charged with murder same day.

This sentencing highlights the Met’s relentless crackdown on county lines gangs terrorising London streets.