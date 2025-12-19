Teen Faces Murder Trial Over Death of Nine-Year-Old Aria Thorpe

A 15-year-old boy charged with the murder of nine-year-old Aria Thorpe is set to stand trial next June. The anonymous teenager appeared at Bristol Crown Court via video link on Friday, marking a grim step forward in the heartbreaking case.

Trial Date Set for June 2026

Judge Peter Blair KC has scheduled the trial to begin on 15 June 2026. The hearing promises to last around two weeks. During the brief court appearance, the defendant only confirmed his name and remained silent otherwise. His father watched the proceedings from the public gallery.

Tragic Stabbing in Weston-super-Mare

The tragedy unfolded on Monday evening when Avon and Somerset Police were called to Lime Close in Weston-super-Mare just before 6:10 pm. Aria Thorpe had suffered a fatal single stab wound. Police swiftly arrested the suspect in nearby Worle shortly after the incident.

Next Court Date in March

The teenager’s next court hearing is scheduled for 16 March 2026.

Due to his age, the suspect’s identity remains undisclosed.

This case has shocked the local community and remains under investigation as more details emerge ahead of the trial.