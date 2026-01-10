Teen Girl Dies in House Fire, Mother and Brother Charged with Manslaughter

Tragedy struck North Shields when 18-year-old Leah Casson died in a house fire. Now, her mother and brother face serious charges over her death.

Fire at Vicarage Street Claims Leah’s Life

Leah Casson was killed in a blaze at her Vicarage Street home in the early hours of 16 January 2023. While three people escaped, Leah was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Family Members and Associate Charged

Danielle Johnson, 43 – Leah’s mother, charged with manslaughter and two counts of abstracting electricity.

– Leah’s mother, charged with manslaughter and two counts of abstracting electricity. Louis Casson, 19 – Leah’s brother, charged with manslaughter and one count of abstracting electricity.

– Leah’s brother, charged with manslaughter and one count of abstracting electricity. Craig Watson, 42 – Charged via video link with manslaughter and two counts of abstracting electricity.

– Charged via video link with manslaughter and two counts of abstracting electricity. Calvin Smith, 37 – Charged with two counts of abstracting electricity, not linked to Leah’s death.

Illegal abstraction of electricity means dishonestly using or diverting electricity without permission.

Bail Granted, Court Date Set

All four suspects were released on unconditional bail. They are due to appear at Newcastle crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court on 10 February to face the charges.