  • Updated: 11:07
  • , 7 January 2026
Teen Girl Falls Out of Ambulance onto Busy M6, Chaos Erupts

A teenage girl was rushed to hospital after she reportedly fell out of the back of an ambulance on a busy slip road to the M6 in Lancashire. The shocking incident caused major traffic disruption as emergency services scrambled to the scene.

Crash on M6 Slip Road Sparks Traffic Nightmare

The drama unfolded at junction 32 where the M6 southbound meets the M55. Emergency services were called at 5:17pm on Tuesday 6th January following reports of a girl falling from an ambulance onto the motorway slip road.

Lancashire Police confirmed the motorway had to be closed temporarily, causing lengthy delays for drivers.

Girl Taken to Hospital with Non-Serious Injuries

“A teenage girl fell from the back of an ambulance on the M6 southbound to M55 slip road,” said Lancashire Police. “She has been taken to hospital but is thankfully not thought to have suffered any serious injuries.”

All lanes were reopened by 7pm after around two hours of closures, but motorists were advised to seek alternative routes during the disruption.

Major Delays on Key Motorway Link

  • Junction 32 M6 southbound slip road closed for almost two hours
  • Substantial traffic held up causing frustration for commuters
  • Emergency teams cleared the scene quickly to restore traffic flow

Authorities are investigating how the teen fell from the ambulance, with initial reports suggesting she tumbled out of the rear doors while on the slip road.

Motorists are urged to stay alert and consider alternative routes when travelling near junction 32 to avoid further delays.

