Teen Girl Groped on Redway Cycle Path

A shocking incident took place around 3.20pm on Thursday, 27 November, when a teenage girl cycling along the Redway near V8 Marlborough Street was inappropriately touched by a man.

Police Release E-Fit of Suspect

Police have issued an e-fit of the suspect, described as a black man, approximately 5ft 1ins tall, with a stocky build. He is clean-shaven with brown eyes.

At the time, the man wore a blue hoody under a black puffer jacket and black cargo trousers. He carried a grey rucksack and rode a dark blue bike splashed with neon green.

Have You Seen This Man?

If you have any information, contact police immediately on 101, quoting reference 43250605253. Help catch this predator!