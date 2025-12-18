Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted in Cleethorpes - Iraqi Man Charged

A 23-year-old man has been charged following a shocking sexual assault on a teenage girl in Cleethorpes.

Serious Charges Laid

Ahmed Jalal, who identified himself as Iraqi, faces multiple charges including:

False imprisonment

Non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15

Blackmail

Taking and possession of indecent photographs of a child

Court Appearances and Police Investigation

Jalal appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Monday 15 December 2025 and was remanded in custody. He is scheduled for another hearing on Tuesday 3 March 2026.

Humberside Police revealed they received reports of the incident on Tuesday 9 December. The assault is said to have occurred on Wednesday 19 November.