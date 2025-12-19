Teen Jailed for Fatal Stabbing in Hatfield

A 17-year-old boy has been locked up for eight years after a deadly stabbing in Hatfield.

Nehemiah McIvor-Murray Sent Down for Manslaughter

Nehemiah McIvor-Murray, from Clarkson Court, was convicted of manslaughter following a month-long trial at St Albans Crown Court. The teen, who was 16 when the incident happened, will also serve an extra four years on extended licence.

Deadly Fight at Disused Hatfield Bus Station

The tragedy unfolded at 1:11pm on Sunday 23 March near the old bus station off Parkhouse Court and Jetliner Way. Two men clashed, resulting in a man in his 20s being stabbed and dying at the scene.

Police Investigation Led to Arrest