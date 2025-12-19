Watch Live

DEADLY BRAWL Teen Jailed for Fatal Stabbing in Hatfield

  • Updated: 02:13
  • , 19 December 2025
Teen Jailed for Fatal Stabbing in Hatfield

A 17-year-old boy has been locked up for eight years after a deadly stabbing in Hatfield.

Nehemiah McIvor-Murray Sent Down for Manslaughter

Nehemiah McIvor-Murray, from Clarkson Court, was convicted of manslaughter following a month-long trial at St Albans Crown Court. The teen, who was 16 when the incident happened, will also serve an extra four years on extended licence.

Deadly Fight at Disused Hatfield Bus Station

The tragedy unfolded at 1:11pm on Sunday 23 March near the old bus station off Parkhouse Court and Jetliner Way. Two men clashed, resulting in a man in his 20s being stabbed and dying at the scene.

Police Investigation Led to Arrest

  • Officers used CCTV footage and witness statements to track down McIvor-Murray.
  • He was arrested at a London hospital in the early hours of Tuesday 25 March.
  • The teenager denied murder but pleaded guilty to possessing a blade.
  • In October, a jury found him not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Recommended for you

Masked Mob Smash and Snatch Cars on Dartford Heath
CAR JACKINGS Masked Mob Smash and Snatch Cars on Dartford Heath
Chilling Moment Killer Re-Enters Sainsbury’s To Attack Dad Over Queue Row
QUEUE ROW Chilling Moment Killer Re-Enters Sainsbury’s To Attack Dad Over Queue Row
VIOLENT ATTACKS Two Thugs Jailed Over Brutal Dartford Car Robberies
Fourth Arrest Made After Ewell Stabbing Tragedy
VICTIM NAMED Tragedy in Ewell: Young Man Named after Fatal Stabbing Outside Pub

Must READ

Water Main Burst Halts Trains Between Liverpool Street and Hertford East
FLOODY HELL Water Main Burst Halts Trains Between Liverpool Street and Hertford East
Pigs Stolen and Slaughtered on Lincolnshire Farm
SHOCK THEFT Pigs Stolen and Slaughtered on Lincolnshire Farm
Food Delivery Driver Jailed for Fatal Hit on Pedestrian Crossing
FATAL CRASH Food Delivery Driver Jailed for Fatal Hit on Pedestrian Crossing
Man Jailed for Attempted Murder of Landlord in Brutal Croydon Attack
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Attempted Murder of Landlord in Brutal Croydon Attack
Water Main Burst Halts Trains on Key East London Route
DO NOT TRAVEL Water Main Burst Halts Trains on Key East London Route
Tragedy at Statesville Airport: Private Jet Crashes on Landing
FIVE DEAD Tragedy at Statesville Airport: Private Jet Crashes on Landing
Dangerous Rapist Akaash Ibra Jailed for 15 Years
PREDATORY OFFENDER Dangerous Rapist Akaash Ibra Jailed for 15 Years
Covid Denier Jailed for Stirring Violent Uprising Against Government
SILENT WAR Covid Denier Jailed for Stirring Violent Uprising Against Government
Shoplifting Scoundrel Jailed and Banned from High Streets
BANNED Shoplifting Scoundrel Jailed and Banned from High Streets
Man Jailed for Raping Woman in Brighton Park After Public Intervenes
Man Jailed for Raping Woman in Brighton Park After Public Intervenes

More For You

Arrest After Stolen Cars Found in Warwickshire Chop Shop
CHOP SHOP Arrest After Stolen Cars Found in Warwickshire Chop Shop
Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted in Cleethorpes - Iraqi Man Charged
MIGRANT CHARGED Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted in Cleethorpes – Iraqi Man Charged
Machete-Wielding Knife Carrier Jailed After Daring Supermarket Chase
SUPERMARKET CHASE Machete-Wielding Knife Carrier Jailed After Daring Supermarket Chase
Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Gravesend Hotel
MURDER PROBE Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Gravesend Hotel

More From UK News in Pictures

Flood Alerts Hit Hampshire as Torrential Rain Sparks Rescues
SPECIALIST WATER RESCUE CREWS Flood Alerts Hit Hampshire as Torrential Rain Sparks Rescues
Wiltshire Woman Charged Over £50k Charity Theft
ABUSE OF POSITION Wiltshire Woman Charged Over £50k Charity Theft
Margate Sexual Assault Culprit Jailed for 9 Years
Margate Sexual Assault Culprit Jailed for 9 Years
West Midlands Police Sergeant Charged with Rape and Coercive Control
CAUGHT ON CAMERA Man Charged Over Alleged Support for October 7 Hamas Attacks
Woman Caught Selling Fake Oasis Tickets and VIP Access
FAKERY Woman Caught Selling Fake Oasis Tickets and VIP Access
Man Charged After Fatal Hit-and-Run on Soho Road, Birmingham
HIT AND RUN CHARGE Man Charged After Fatal Hit-and-Run on Soho Road, Birmingham
Chaos in Margate: Man on Rampage Kicks Cars and Assaults Locals
STREET RAMPAGE Chaos in Margate: Man on Rampage Kicks Cars and Assaults Locals
Woman, 70, Murdered by Daughter in Shocking Walthamstow Case
Woman, 70, Murdered by Daughter in Shocking Walthamstow Case
Urgent: Missing Woman Last Seen in High Wycombe
FIND REBECCA Urgent: Missing Woman Last Seen in High Wycombe
Tragic Beating Outside Sainsbury’s Ends in Death
POINTLESS Tragic Beating Outside Sainsbury’s Ends in Death
Bungling Burglars Flee Jewellery Shop Empty-Handed in Maidstone
EMPTY HANDED Bungling Burglars Flee Jewellery Shop Empty-Handed in Maidstone
Police Hunt Rapist After Attack Near Surrey Railway Station
RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Rapist After Attack Near Surrey Railway Station
Police Issue Urgent Appeal as Hunt Intensifies for Man Linked to Islington Stabbing
TEEN MURDER MANHUNT Police Issue Urgent Appeal as Hunt Intensifies for Man Linked to Islington Stabbing
Police Hunt Witness Car After Fatal Crash in Calcot
TWO ARRESTS Police Hunt Witness Car After Fatal Crash in Calcot
Husband Jailed for Stabbing Wife to Death in Lewisham
JEALOUS RAGE Husband Jailed for Stabbing Wife to Death in Lewisham
M25 Closed in Both Directions Between Junctions 5 and 6 Following Serious Collision
HORRO SMASH Fatal Crash on M25: Man in 60s Dies in Horror Smash

More From UKNIP

BREAKING

SECOND PLOT FOILED Aussie cops ram two vehicles near Bondi Beach, detain six men in dramatic anti-terror swoop
SLOPPY SLANDER Caught in the act! Curtis Arnold’s slick editing exposed as his own footage blows him up big time
Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in East Dorset
TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in East Dorset
Grimsby Groomer Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Crimes
PREDATOR Grimsby Groomer Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Crimes