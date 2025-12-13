Teen Jailed Over Fatal Assault in Littlehampton

A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to over three years in prison after the manslaughter of a 51-year-old family man in Littlehampton.

Paul Lawrence Dies After Brutal Attack

Paul Lawrence tragically lost his life following an assault on Gladonian Road in the early hours of 28 January 2024. Despite emergency services rushing to the scene, Mr Lawrence later died from his injuries.

Teenager Admits Manslaughter, Sentenced to 3 Years and 4 Months

The 17-year-old from Bognor Regis pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Portsmouth Crown Court on 6 October. After being released on strict bail conditions, he returned to court on 12 December where he was sentenced to three years and four months behind bars. He cannot be named due to his age.

Second Teen Also Convicted

A second 17-year-old from Littlehampton was previously convicted related to the case.

He pleaded guilty to sending a grossly offensive or menacing message under the Communications Act 2003 and possession of cannabis.

This youth’s identity is also protected by law.

Detective Praises Family’s Strength