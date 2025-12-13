Watch Live

BRUTAL ATTACK Teen Jailed Over Fatal Assault in Littlehampton

  13 December 2025
Teen Jailed Over Fatal Assault in Littlehampton

A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to over three years in prison after the manslaughter of a 51-year-old family man in Littlehampton.

Paul Lawrence Dies After Brutal Attack

Paul Lawrence tragically lost his life following an assault on Gladonian Road in the early hours of 28 January 2024. Despite emergency services rushing to the scene, Mr Lawrence later died from his injuries.

Teenager Admits Manslaughter, Sentenced to 3 Years and 4 Months

The 17-year-old from Bognor Regis pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Portsmouth Crown Court on 6 October. After being released on strict bail conditions, he returned to court on 12 December where he was sentenced to three years and four months behind bars. He cannot be named due to his age.

Second Teen Also Convicted

  • A second 17-year-old from Littlehampton was previously convicted related to the case.
  • He pleaded guilty to sending a grossly offensive or menacing message under the Communications Act 2003 and possession of cannabis.
  • This youth’s identity is also protected by law.

Detective Praises Family’s Strength

“Paul’s family have shown tremendous strength and courage during this extremely difficult time, and I’d like to thank them for their support and understanding,” said Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell. “While nothing can change what happened that day, I hope the conclusion of this case brings them some sense of closure. Our thoughts remain with them.”

NO INJURIES Carlisle Man Jailed for Reckless £60k Flat Arson
UK Border Officers Crack Down on Wildlife Trafficking
EXOTIC FIND UK Border Officers Crack Down on Wildlife Trafficking
Life for neck-slasher in Spalding street brawl
CROSS WORDS ENDS FATAL Life for neck-slasher in Spalding street brawl
Yassine Ahmed Jailed for Sex Assault on 15-Year-Old Girl in Leeds Park
SICKENING ATTACK Yassine Ahmed Jailed for Sex Assault on 15-Year-Old Girl in Leeds Park