Teen Left Fighting for Life After E-Bike Crash in Cleethorpes

A 16-year-old boy is in a critical condition following a shocking e-bike smash in Cleethorpes.
Serious Crash on Kings Road
Emergency services rushed to Kings Road on Tuesday 23 December after reports that an e-bike collided with a fence. The rider was travelling westbound along the path linking Lakeside Car Park and Boating Lake Car Park when the crash happened between 7.15pm and 8pm.
Life-Threatening Injuries
The teenage rider was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet released details on what caused the crash.
Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward
Humberside Police are appealing for anyone with information. They want CCTV or dashcam footage and any eyewitnesses to get in touch.
“We are appealing for anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the collision around the time it occurred to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 505 of 23 December,” said a police spokesperson.