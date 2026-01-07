Teen Mob Assaults Man in Gravesend, Steals E-Bike

police/" title="Kent Police" rel="nofollow">Kent Police are hunting witnesses after a gang of teenagers attacked a man on Gravesend street/" title="High Street" rel="nofollow">High Street, leaving him with head injuries.

Attack Sparks Scene on High Street

The shocking assault happened shortly after 7pm on Monday, 15 December 2025. Officers say the group not only beat the victim but tried to snatch his electric bike.

14-Year-Old Arrested as Manhunt Continues

A 14-year-old boy was caught on Milton Road on suspicion of assault and attempted robbery. He’s now on bail while police track down the other suspects still at large.

Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Up

If you saw what happened or have footage of the attack, Kent Police want to hear from you. Call 01634 792209 quoting 46/214481/25. You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their online form.