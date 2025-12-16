Teen Murder Shock in Islington: Suspect Held

Tsidi Winion, 20, from Handyside Street, Camden, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Monday, 15 December. He was remanded in custody and is set to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 16 December.

Tragic Stabbing on Westbourne Road

Police were called just after 1pm on Tuesday, 9 December, following reports of a stabbing on Westbourne Road, Islington. Emergency teams, including London’s Air Ambulance, rushed to the scene.

Fifteen-year-old Adam John Henry was found with serious stab wounds. Despite desperate attempts by paramedics and hospital staff, Adam tragically died later that day.

Ongoing Investigation and Appeal

Detectives are continuing their inquiry and urge anyone with information to come forward and assist the investigation.

Adam’s family is receiving support from specialist officers during this difficult time.