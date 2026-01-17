Teen Oliver Vanishes in Reading

Seventeen-year-old Oliver was last spotted in Reading on January 7. Since then, he has disappeared without a trace.

Strong Links Across South London

Oliver isn’t just connected to Reading—he has ties to several south London areas, including Lewisham, Catford, Bellingham, Grove Park, and Bromley.

Police Urge Public to Act Fast

Lewisham police took to X with a direct plea: “If you see Oliver, call 999 immediately, quoting reference 729/06JAN.”

This case is urgent. Anyone with information could be the key to finding Oliver.