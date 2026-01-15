Watch Live

BEACH SHOCKER Teen Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Shocking Kent Beach Death

  • Updated: 13:56
  • , 15 January 2026
Teen Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Shocking Kent Beach Death

 

A 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after electrician Alexander Cashford died in a brutal attack on Leysdown beach.

Three Teens On Trial Over Fatal Beating

The court heard that Alexander Cashford was killed on August 10 last year in Leysdown, on Sheppey. Three teenagers, all from London—a 16-year-old girl and two boys aged 15 and 16—stood trial at Woolwich Crown Court accused of murder.

This morning (January 15), the 16-year-old boy admitted manslaughter. The girl and the younger boy denied the charge.

 

Police Granted More Time to Question Teenagers Over Warden Bay Beach Murder
Police Granted More Time to Question Teenagers Over Warden Bay Beach Murder

Victim Lured With Fake Identity

Prosecutor Kate Blumgart KC revealed the trio lured Alexander to the Warden Bay Road area under the false pretense that he was meeting a 16-year-old girl named “Sienna.” Instead, he was chased and attacked.

 

Teenagers in Court Charged with Murder of Man on Leysdown Beach
Teenagers in Court Charged with Murder of Man on Leysdown Beach

Evidence showed the girl met the 49-year-old electrician “by chance” at Playtime Arcade two days earlier, where he gave her his business card. Over 75 messages then passed between Alexander and the teens, who used one boy’s phone to pose as “Sienna.”

Brutal Attack Caught on Video

The court viewed a short video filmed by the girl just ten minutes after their meeting. In it, Alexander is struck on the head with a glass bottle while the girl shouts chilling abuse, calling him “f***ing paedophile” and urging the others to “get him, f***ing nonce.”

 

Teenagers in Court Charged with Murder of Man on Leysdown Beach
Teenagers in Court Charged with Murder of Man on Leysdown Beach

Eyewitnesses later saw the victim lying in mud as the 16-year-old boy reportedly threw rocks at his head and stomach. Prosecutors claim it was a joint attack, with each teenager playing a key role.

Six-Week Trial Underway

The trial, presided over by High Court Judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, continues as the court hears more harrowing details behind Alexander Cashford’s death.

Recommended for you

Three Teens Dead in Horror Bolton Crash as Hundreds Attend Funeral
FIRST PICTURES Three Teens Dead in Horror Bolton Crash as Hundreds Attend Funeral
Funeral Director Avoids Jail After Body Burial Scandal
BODY SCANDAL Funeral Director Avoids Jail After Body Burial Scandal
Man Charged After Brutal Assault on Whitstable Pub Worker
PUB ATTACK Man Charged After Brutal Assault on Whitstable Pub Worker
FACTORY FIRE Huge Factory Blaze Sends Smoke Plumes Over Wolverhampton

Must READ

Herne Bay Man Jailed for Brutal ‘Revenge Porn’ Campaign
SINTER ABUSE Herne Bay Man Jailed for Brutal ‘Revenge Porn’ Campaign
Telegram casino: A messaging-first playbook for verified local updates
Telegram casino: A messaging-first playbook for verified local updates
CCTV Footage Released After Brutal Christmas Eve Pub Assault in Sittingbourne
PUB ATTACK CCTV Footage Released After Brutal Christmas Eve Pub Assault in Sittingbourne
UK Entertainment Scene to hit £121bn by 2028
UK Entertainment Scene to hit £121bn by 2028
Canterbury Robbery Shocker: Police Hunt Watch-Thief
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Canterbury Robbery Shocker: Police Hunt Watch-Thief
Police HOld Cells7 1
TRIO NICKED Three Nabbed After High-Speed Swindon Police Chase
Iran Issues Temporary NOTAM Closing Airspace to Most Flights

BREAKING

AIR SPACED CLOSED Iran Issues Temporary NOTAM Closing Airspace to Most Flights
Young Woman Busted for Backing Daesh Online
TERROR ARREST Young Woman Busted for Backing Daesh Online
Best Jackpot Slot Games That Pay Real Cash Today
Best Jackpot Slot Games That Pay Real Cash Today
Victim Named After Fatal Feltham Stabbing
FATAL STABBING FELTHAM Victim Named After Fatal Feltham Stabbing

More For You

Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
FATAL CRASH Deadly Crash Shakes Hamstreet Near Ashford
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
MAJOR FIRE Blazing Inferno Ravages Ashford Home in Early Hours
Worker Dies in Tragic Incident at Northamptonshire Steel Plant
HSE INVESIGATION Worker Dies in Tragic Incident at Northamptonshire Steel Plant
Man Slashed in Knife Fight at London Overground Station
KNIFE ATTACK Man Slashed in Knife Fight at London Overground Station

More From UK News in Pictures

Progressive Jackpot Slots for Win Big Today
Progressive Jackpot Slots for Win Big Today
Teen Arrested After Shocking Stabbing at Swindon Skatepark
KNIFE ATTACK Teen Arrested After Shocking Stabbing at Swindon Skatepark
Bull on the Tracks: Police Forced to Shoot after Wild Ride Near Selby
WILD RIDE Bull on the Tracks: Police Forced to Shoot after Wild Ride Near Selby
Elon Musk sparks outrage with bikini pic of Sir Keir amid AI child abuse image scandal
SCANDAL BLASTED Sir Keir lashes out at Reform UK and Elon Musk over AI scandal
Woman Charged Over Fatal Wembley Shooting of Teen Tyrece Balcha
BLACKHEATH WOMAN CHARGED Woman Charged Over Fatal Wembley Shooting of Teen Tyrece Balcha
Man Arrested Over 2007 Milton Keynes Murder at Heathrow
COLD CASE ARREST Man Arrested Over 2007 Milton Keynes Murder at Heathrow
Bomb Alert in Plymouth: Suspected Ordnance Found at Building Site

BREAKING

HOMES EVACUATED Bomb Alert in Plymouth: Suspected Ordnance Found at Building Site
How Guitar Tuner Collections Support Consistent Sound
How Guitar Tuner Collections Support Consistent Sound
Vehicle Fire Sparks Chaos on M25 Near Godstone
TRAFFIC CARNAGE Vehicle Fire Sparks Chaos on M25 Near Godstone
Massive Factory Blaze Erupts in Wolverhampton
TOXIC SMOKE WARNING Massive Factory Blaze Erupts in Wolverhampton
West Midlands Police Chief Bows Out Over AI Slip-Up in Parliament
AI SLIP UP West Midlands Police Chief Bows Out Over AI Slip-Up in Parliament
Man Arrested After £100,000 in Fake Cash Found in Kidderminster
FAKE CASH Man Arrested After £100,000 in Fake Cash Found in Kidderminster
IOPC Launches Urgent Witness Appeal After Fatal Collision Involving Met Police – UKNIP
RIDER DIED AT THE SCENE Tragic biker death in Catford crash
Horse Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle on Hampshire Road
STRUCK BY A VAN Horse Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle on Hampshire Road
Fatal Collision in Winchester: Police Launch Urgent Witness Appeal
WOMAN BEEN KILLED Fatal Collision in Winchester: Police Launch Urgent Witness Appeal
Woman Dies After Devastating Fire Engulfs West London Sheltered Housing
TRAGIC BLAZE Woman Dies After Devastating Fire Engulfs West London Sheltered Housing

More From UKNIP

Two Men Jailed for 15 Years Over 83-Year-Old's Fatal Watch Robbery
FAILED ROBBERY Two Men Jailed for 15 Years Over 83-Year-Old’s Fatal Watch Robbery
TRAVEL CHAOS Blaze Breaks Out at Queens Road Peckham Station: Massive Rail Chaos Hits London Overground and Southern Services
Tragic End for Student Turned Away from Lincoln Nightclub – Body Found in Canal
HEART BREAKING END Tragic End for Student Turned Away from Lincoln Nightclub – Body Found in Canal
Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
POLICE PROBE Tragedy on Catford Road: One Dead After Crash
error: Content is protected !!