Teen Stabbed in Plymouth: Police Seek Witnesses

A 14-year-old boy was seriously stabbed in Plymouth last night, sparking a police manhunt. Officers were called to Notte Street and Athenaeum Street at 6:50pm after reports the teenager suffered multiple stab wounds.

Emergency crews rushed the boy to hospital where he remains in treatment. Thankfully, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives Launch Urgent Investigation

Detective Inspector Marcus Hodges described the assault as “incredibly serious.” He reassured the public it appears to be an isolated incident but admitted concerns are understandable.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident,” said DI Hodges. “Our enquiries remain ongoing at pace to identify and locate the suspect.”

The attack took place in the city centre during early evening, and police believe several people were nearby. DI Hodges urged anyone with info or footage — including dash-cam, doorbell, or CCTV — to come forward.

“There will be an increased policing presence in the area as our investigation continues today,” he added.

Police Appeal for Information

A crime scene guard and cordon were in place for hours as officers combed the area for clues.

If you witnessed anything or have evidence that could help, contact police on 101, report via their website, or visit a public enquiry office. Quote reference 50250326706.

Please do not share information via social media.