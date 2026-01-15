Watch Live

FAMILY MOURNS Teen Stabbed to Death in Acocks Green: Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute

  Updated: 16:11
  15 January 2026
Teen Stabbed to Death in Acocks Green: Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute

Police in West Midlands launch urgent appeal for witnesses after 19-year-old Chris Ikouara was fatally stabbed in broad daylight.

Tragic Killing on Olton Boulevard East

Emergency services were called just before 2pm on January 13th to a stabbing at an address on Olton Boulevard East, Acocks Green. Paramedics found Chris Ikouara critically injured but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family’s Emotional Tribute to Chris “KC”

“A son, a brother, an uncle and a friend,” the family said in a heartfelt statement.

“Chris, known to friends as KC, was kind, caring and deeply cherished by his family.

“He was taken from us far too soon at just 19 years of age.”

“He was known for his caring nature, his humour and the way he always looked out for the people he loved.

“His absence has left a space that can never truly be filled nor replaced.

“His cheeky smile and goofy laugh will be missed.

“Chris will remain forever in our hearts, and his memory will continue to live on through everyone who was lucky enough to know him.”

Police Hunt for Information

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, leading the homicide investigation, said specialist officers have been working through the night to track down those responsible.

“Our thoughts remain with Chris’s family, friends, and loved ones and we are continuing to offer them our full support.

“We are now appealing for the public’s help with our investigation. Anyone with information – no matter how small – is urged to come forward immediately.”

“We understand the concern this has caused the local community. Officers are carrying out reassurance patrols and are ready to listen to any concerns.”

How to Help

  • Police want to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage around the time of the stabbing.
  • Call West Midlands Police on 101 quoting log 2771 of 13 January.
  • Alternatively, share information anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Detectives remain at the scene gathering evidence as the community reels from this shocking loss.

