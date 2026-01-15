Teen Stabbed to Death in Acocks Green: Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute

Police in West Midlands launch urgent appeal for witnesses after 19-year-old Chris Ikouara was fatally stabbed in broad daylight.

Emergency services were called just before 2pm on January 13th to a stabbing at an address on Olton Boulevard East, Acocks Green. Paramedics found Chris Ikouara critically injured but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A son, a brother, an uncle and a friend,” the family said in a heartfelt statement.

“Chris, known to friends as KC, was kind, caring and deeply cherished by his family.

“He was taken from us far too soon at just 19 years of age.”

“He was known for his caring nature, his humour and the way he always looked out for the people he loved.

“His absence has left a space that can never truly be filled nor replaced.

“His cheeky smile and goofy laugh will be missed.

“Chris will remain forever in our hearts, and his memory will continue to live on through everyone who was lucky enough to know him.”