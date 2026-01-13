Watch Live

KNIFE CRIME Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham Shocker

  • Updated: 11:20
  • , 13 January 2026

Tragedy struck on Victoria Road, Feltham, Monday evening as an 18-year-old was fatally stabbed. The London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene at 5.03pm after reports of the attack.


Emergency Services Respond

A London Ambulance spokesperson revealed:

“We were called at 5.03pm today (12 January) to reports of a stabbing on Victoria Road, Feltham. We sent an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, and an incident response officer. A trauma team also raced from London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated the patient and took them to hospital as a priority.”

Met Police Appeal for Witnesses

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed officers arrived around 5pm and found the 18-year-old seriously wounded. Despite emergency treatment, he was sadly pronounced dead at the hospital.

“His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers,” the spokesperson said.

“No arrests have been made yet. A crime scene remains in place as investigations continue.”

Got Info? Speak Up

The police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Call 101 quoting ref CAD5431/12Jan or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

