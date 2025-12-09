Teen Stabbed to Death in Islington – Met Launch Murder Probe

Detectives have opened a murder investigation after a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Islington.

Tragic Attack on Westbourne Road

At 1:02pm on Tuesday, 9 December, police responded to reports of a stabbing on Westbourne Road, Islington. London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance teams rushed to the scene.

The teenager was treated for his wounds before being rushed to hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he died later that afternoon.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart, leading the local policing team, said:

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this incredibly sad and difficult time. We understand this is very concerning for the community, especially given the victim’s young age.

Officers remain in the area conducting urgent enquiries and have set up cordons. Anyone who saw what happened or has any information is urged to come forward or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Ongoing Investigation

Police have sealed off parts of Atlas Mews, Westbourne Road, and Arundel Square while detectives carry out their investigation.

If you have any information, call the police on 101 quoting reference CAD 3568/09DEC, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.