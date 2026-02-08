A 19-year-old man has pleaded guilty to terror offences after bomb-making material was found on his devices.

Dihan Rahman Caught with Terror Docs

Dihan Rahman, from Southall, admitted to three charges of possessing documents likely useful for terrorism. He pleaded guilty on February 6 at the Old Bailey, on day two of his trial.

Rahman was arrested on March 15, 2024, by Counter Terrorism Policing London. Officers seized his phone and computer. A forensic probe revealed two bomb-making videos and extremist material on a USB stick.

Stalking, Threats, and Dark Online Plots

The investigation began after Rahman stalked and threatened two schoolgirls. He breached bail conditions by contacting them online. In November 2024, he was arrested again for posting online about the girls and a female teacher, claiming a conspiracy against him.

On top of terrorism charges, Rahman pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images and three counts of stalking.

Sentencing Set for May

Rahman remains in custody. Sentencing is scheduled for May 6 at the Old Bailey.