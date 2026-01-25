Kyum Raham, 23, has been locked up for five years and seven months after exploiting three teenagers as drug runners. The former Northern Road, Rodbourne Cheney resident was sentenced today at Swindon Crown Court.

Groomed Teens via Snapchat for Drug Dealing

Raham pleaded guilty to three counts of arranging or facilitating travel with the intent to exploit, along with dealing cocaine, heroin, and cannabis. He recruited teens aged 16 and under through Snapchat, grooming them with cash incentives to run his drug operations.

Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order Hits Hard

Alongside jail time, Raham has been slapped with a 10-year Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order (STPO). This means strict controls on his movements, contacts, and device usage to prevent further crimes.