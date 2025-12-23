Teen Trio in Court Over Fatal Stabbing Outside Train Station

Three teenage boys have appeared in court after Joshua Ingram, 16, was stabbed to death outside a railway station.

Joshua, 16, Dies After Horrific Stabbing at Seaford Station

Joshua Ingram from Newhaven died from stab wounds to his back and side on 10 September outside Seaford train station. An inquest revealed he died from a haemorrhage caused by a stab wound to the heart.

16-Year-Old Faces Murder Charge as Two Teens Deny GBH Conspiracy

At Lewes Crown Court, a 16-year-old boy charged with Joshua’s murder appeared alongside two other boys aged 14 and 16. The younger pair deny conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent. Their identities are protected by legal restrictions.

Trial Set for New Year

The trial for the teens is expected to begin in the new year as the investigation continues.