Teen Weapon Makers Busted After Domestic Drama

  • Updated: 17:22
  • , 8 December 2025
An 18-year-old obsessed with weapons has been convicted after police stumbled on his deadly hobby during a domestic assault call. Sakhile Ntsele, from Wandsworth Road, London, was found with an arsenal in his bedroom, including homemade explosives and firearms.

From Family Feud to Weapons Cache

The saga kicked off when officers were called to Ntsele’s home on 27 October following a row where he sprayed a family member with antibacterial cleaner and lunged at them with a homemade sword made from a metal bar.

The sword raised alarms,and police searched his room with a firearms detection dog. They uncovered seven improvised explosive devices along with five firearms and ammunition.

 

Obsession Turned Dangerous

Detective Inspector Raymond Sekalongo, leading the probe, explained:

“Ntsele was completely obsessed with weapons, teaching himself how to make explosives and firearms. He spent hours every day watching weapon-building videos online, manipulating those around him so no one knew the terrifying extent of what he was doing.”

“We don’t know exactly what harm he planned, but our team made sure he won’t be a threat to anyone’s safety.”

“The case highlights how easy it is for youngsters to access dangerous material online. We urge parents to monitor what their children are into to keep them out of trouble.”

Long History of Trouble with Guns

Ntsele’s history with the law goes back years. At just 14, police found him with 55 rounds of ammunition, some rigged with nails to make them deadly. That case was dropped in 2023, but after his recent arrest, detectives got the charges back on the table and added serious new offences.

Investigations revealed Ntsele spent hundreds of hours online learning to make shotgun shells and explosives. He bought materials like steel balls and potassium nitrate using fake names on family member credit cards to avoid suspicion.

In May this year, Ntsele even sent videos of a homemade gun crafted from wood and pipes to a friend. Police seized the weapon and confirmed it was operational, posing a serious threat.

Conviction for Explosives and Firearms

  • Charged with 26 offences, including making explosives with intent and possessing firearms without certificates
  • Guilty plea on ammunition and firearm possession without certificates in November
  • Found guilty in December trial of eight counts related to making explosives for unlawful purposes
  • Acquitted on other charges

Ntsele is due to be sentenced in February 2026. The police warn this cautionary tale is a stark reminder that weapon-making knowledge is just a few clicks away—and the consequences can be deadly.

