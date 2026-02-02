Tragedy strikes on London Road

A 16-year-old boy has tragically died following a stabbing in Chippenham. He was found seriously injured on London Road just before 4pm on Saturday, January 31.

15-year-old arrested and in custody

A 15-year-old boy was arrested shortly after the incident and remains in police custody. Wiltshire Police are continuing their investigation into the shocking attack.

Police urge witnesses to come forward

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Darren Ambrose said: “This is a tragedy which has resulted in a young man losing his life. “We understand the concern that this will have in the local community and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. “We have arrested a teenage boy in relation to this incident and our enquiries are ongoing. “It’s vitally important that we hear from anyone with information about this incident or anyone who saw what took place.”

Police have informed the victim’s family, who are being supported by trained officers. Out of respect, the police are asking for their privacy to be honoured at this heartbreaking time.

How can you help?