BRUTAL ATTACK Two Teenage Boys Guilty of Shocking Sexual Attacks in Grimsby

  • Updated: 12:32
  • , 23 January 2026

 

Horrific Assaults Uncovered After Police Appeal

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 17, have been found guilty of brutal sexual assaults on two women following a gripping trial at Grimsby Crown Court. Both youths, identified as Romanian nationals, are now behind bars awaiting sentencing.

Lock-In and Brutal Attack in July 2025

The court revealed chilling details of the July 2025 attack. The 15-year-old and 17-year-old forced one woman into a locked bedroom, where they violently assaulted her, causing head and facial injuries. The ordeal escalated as both boys raped her in another room before she managed a desperate escape. She then flagged down a passerby who stayed with her until police arrived.

Second Victim’s Tip-Off Leads to Arrests

After the attack, police launched a wide-ranging investigation. Their breakthrough came from a social media appeal. A second woman contacted Humberside Police, identifying the boys as her attackers from an earlier assault and providing their home address. This led to swift arrests.

Trial Verdict and Next Steps

  • The 15-year-old was convicted of three counts of rape, false imprisonment, actual bodily harm, and sexual assault.
  • The 17-year-old was found guilty of three counts of rape, false imprisonment, and actual bodily harm.

Both will be sentenced on Friday, 13 March 2026, at Grimsby Crown Court.

Detective Constable Shelley Fuller praised the victims, saying: “I’d first like to commend the bravery of the woman who came initially forward and of the second woman who also called in to report her assault that helped us identify these two individuals.“Coming forward is not easy but it is thanks to their courage that these two boys can no longer cause harm to anyone else. We take all reports of rape and other sexual offences extremely seriously and we will continue to seek justice for those who have suffered at the hands of predators.”

DC Fuller urged anyone affected by sexual offences to come forward, reassuring support is available:

  • “If you have been a victim or suspect someone you know has, please report it to us, a trusted adult, or a support agency.”
  • “You will be listened to, and we will take action against perpetrators.”
  • “If you’re not ready to report formally, confidential specialist support is at hand to guide you.”
  • “Contact us via the 101 non-emergency line or dial 999 in an emergency.”

This grim case highlights the vital role of community courage and swift police work in tackling sexual violence in Grimsby.

