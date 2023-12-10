teenage girls arrested after assault on orthodox jewish woman in haringey

In a disturbing incident in Haringey, London, two teenage girls, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested following an assault on a 20-year-old Orthodox Jewish woman. The attack, which took place around 4:30 pm on Thursday, has raised concerns about it being a targeted hate crime.

The young woman, who was assaulted and had her handbag stolen, was reportedly left bruised but did not require hospital treatment. Footage of the incident, which has since been circulated online, was initially shared by the neighbourhood watch group Shomrim. The video shows the victim being followed, attacked, and robbed by the two teenagers.

The assault occurred on Rostrevor Avenue in Stamford Hill, an area known for its large Orthodox Jewish community. The footage depicts a harrowing scene where the victim is hit, thrown to the ground, and repeatedly struck before her assailants take her belongings and leave her on the pavement. Concerned passersby are seen attending to the victim shortly after the attackers fled the scene.

Police made the arrests around midday on Saturday, 9 December, at an address in Haringey. Both girls remain in custody on suspicion of robbery.

Detective Sergeant Asli Benson, leading the investigation, described the attack as “terrifying” for the victim. “The victim is from the orthodox Jewish community. It would have been obvious from her appearance that she was Jewish, and there has been significant concern that she was targeted for that reason,” DS Benson stated.

Given the recent rise in antisemitic hate crimes in London, particularly following terror attacks in Israel, fears within the Jewish community are heightened. The police are treating this incident as a possible hate crime and are keeping an open mind as to the motive behind the attack while continuing their investigation.

The Metropolitan Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact them. Information can also be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers.

This incident underscores the need for continued vigilance against hate crimes in London and the importance of community support in such times. The police are committed to ensuring the safety of all communities and are taking significant steps to address and prevent such hate-motivated incidents.