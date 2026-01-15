Teenage Murderer Breaks Prison Officer’s Nose in Violent Rant

A teenage killer serving life for murder brutally attacked a prison officer, breaking his nose in a shocking incident behind bars.

Violence Erupts at HMP Elmley

Jayden Gubetini, 19, appeared via video link from HMP Elmley during a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on January 13. The violent convict punched officer Steven Cooper repeatedly in the face, leaving him with a broken nose, chipped tooth, and cuts to his lips.

Gubetini is serving life with a minimum of 29 years for the murder of Cameron Bailey in High Wycombe in May 2023. He was originally sentenced at Reading Crown Court last January.

History of Violence Behind Bars

The court heard that Gubetini had previously slashed another inmate’s face with a makeshift blade at HMP Bullingdon in May 2024. Following that attack, he was placed in segregation.

Incident Details and Aftermath

Gubetini became aggressive after being denied time outside his cell to exercise.

He refused to return to his cell and was restrained in handcuffs.

As he was escorted to segregation, he suddenly lashed out at officer Cooper.

“I found the events very stressful. I shake when I think of the events,” said Steven Cooper in a victim personal statement. “The high levels of stress and anxiety are the biggest issues. I’m worried he may assault me again. I’m lucky he didn’t use a weapon, knowing what he is capable of. All I did was carry out my job.”

Legal Response and Sentencing

Gubetini pleaded guilty to the assault. His defence lawyer Iraida Gladchi acknowledged his serious previous offences and described the teenager’s unstable custody history, including the tragic death of his mother. Gladchi added that Gubetini faces a significant custodial period before parole is even considered.

Judge Michael Roques noted that officer Cooper required a month off work due to the attack and highlighted the gravity of Gubetini’s violent behaviour while incarcerated.