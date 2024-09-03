Teenage Rapist Sentenced to 10 Years for Attacks on Four Girls

Sam Brown, a 20-year-old man, has been sentenced to an extended 10-year term for a series of sexual assaults against four young girls, aged between 14 and 16. The sentencing took place on September 2, 2024, at the High Court in Edinburgh, following his conviction on seven charges on July 30.

The court heard harrowing details of Brown’s predatory behaviour, which spanned nine months in 2022. Brown used social media platforms to meet his victims, building brief relationships before violently assaulting them. His first known attack occurred on March 10, 2022, when he assaulted a 16-year-old girl he had met online. The next day, Brown escalated his violence by raping the same victim at a location in Edinburgh.

In June 2022, Brown began a brief relationship with another 16-year-old girl, whom he also met online. He subsequently raped her at a location in Glasgow and sexually assaulted her in a wooded area. The court heard that the victim was subjected to repeated blows to the head during what Brown described as consensual intercourse.

Later that month, on June 28, Brown sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in Edinburgh city centre. His final known attack occurred on December 17, when he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in a field in Edinburgh after meeting her on Snapchat.

The court sentenced Brown to seven years in custody, followed by a three-year extension period. Additionally, non-harassment orders were granted indefinitely, prohibiting Brown from contacting or attempting to contact any of his four victims.

Katrina Parkes, Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, described Brown as “a dangerous individual who poses a danger to girls and young women.” She commended the bravery of the victims, whose testimony was crucial in securing the conviction.

Parkes emphasized the importance of reporting such crimes, stating, “We would urge any victim of similar crime not to suffer in silence but to report it. You will be listened to and supported as we seek to secure justice using all the tools available to us.

This case has highlighted the potential dangers of social media interactions and the importance of online safety for young people. It also underscores the ongoing efforts