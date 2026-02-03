A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after a shocking e-bike collision in Poole left a newborn baby fighting for life.

Hit-and-Run on Herbert Avenue

The crash happened around 3:50pm on Monday 26 January 2026 near the junction of Herbert Avenue and Manor Avenue. An e-bike rider collided with a pregnant woman in her 30s, then fled the scene without stopping.

The woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Since giving birth, her baby remains in a serious condition in the hospital.

Dorset Police Crack Down

Dorset Police acted swiftly, arresting the teenage suspect on suspicion of a driving offence. He is currently in police custody as investigations continue.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we thank the public for their help,” said Police Sergeant Dan Yates of the Roads Policing Team. “We urge anyone with information about the incident who hasn’t spoken to police to come forward.”

How to Help

If you witnessed the crash or have any information, contact Dorset Police quoting occurrence number 55260012364. You can reach them online, call 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.