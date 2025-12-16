Teenager Charged with Murder of 12-Year-Old Leo Ross

A 15-year-old boy is set to appear in court today, charged with the murder of 12-year-old Leo Ross in Hall Green, Birmingham, earlier this year.

Plea Hearing at Birmingham Crown Court

The young defendant will face a plea hearing at Birmingham Crown Court. The case has already drawn significant attention, given the victim’s age and tragic circumstances.

Trial Scheduled for June 2026

Back in April, the teenager was remanded in custody during a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court. A five-week trial is now slated to begin on 23 June 2026 at Coventry Crown Court.