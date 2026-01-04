Teenager Dies in Shocking Manchester Road Crash

A 16-year-old boy has tragically died after being hit by a car in Manchester. Greater Manchester Police are hunting for witnesses to the fatal collision on Kingsway.

Crash Details and Police Appeal

The collision happened at around 6.40pm on Friday 2 January 2026. A Seat Ibiza driver struck the boy as he was crossing the road. Despite rushing him to hospital, the young pedestrian sadly succumbed to his injuries.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crash but has since been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

DC Antrobus from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This is a tragic incident, and my thoughts are first and foremost with the family of the young boy who sadly lost his life. They are being supported by specialist officers, and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they grieve. “We know the local community will also be shocked and saddened by this, but we encourage anyone with information, or who was in the area at the time, to come forward. This includes anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage.”

