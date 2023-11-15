Teenager Fatally Stabbed in Southall, West London: Four Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

A 17-year-old boy was tragically stabbed to death in Southall, West London, in the early hours of Wednesday, in an incident that has shocked the local community.

Emergency Services Respond to Fatal Incident

The Metropolitan Police were called to Burket Close, Southall, around 12:15 am following reports of a fight in progress. On arrival, officers and the London Ambulance Service found the teenager suffering from stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation and Arrests

The victim’s next of kin have been informed of the tragic incident. The police have arrested four males on suspicion of murder, though their ages have not been released yet.

Eyewitness Accounts

A neighbor, Gurprit Khosa, 51, described hearing “screaming and crying” and seeing a car speeding away from the scene. He witnessed two boys, one carrying a stick, leaving the area. As a father himself, Khosa expressed his shock and fear, highlighting that such incidents are rare in what he described as a “lovely area.”

The Scene of the Crime

The incident reportedly started near the Grand Union Canal towpath before moving into Burket Close. Neighbours reported a significant police presence in the area following the stabbing, with emergency services attempting to save the boy’s life.

Community Reaction

The community is in shock, with one local resident describing the sorrow of walking past a police line to take children to school. The incident has left the neighbourhood heartbroken.

Ongoing Investigation

A crime scene remains in place, with detectives collecting evidence and CCTV footage from the area. A tent marks the spot where the boy collapsed. The police are appealing to the public for any information related to the incident. Witnesses or those with information are urged to call 101 or contact @MetCC, quoting CAD 63/15Nov.