Teenager Hospitalised After Incident on roof of Penge East Station

A teenager has been taken to hospital following an incident that took place in Penge yesterday evening (August 26).

The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. on St John’s Road, near the junction with Station Road. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene. According to the London Ambulance Service, they were alerted at 5:02 p.m. and immediately dispatched an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, and members of the hazardous area response team (HART) to the location.

The teen was on the roof of Penge East Station The teenager was treated at the scene by medical professionals before being transported to the hospital. At this time, the condition of the teenager has not been disclosed.

The nature of the incident is still unknown, and authorities have not yet provided further information. The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for additional details.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 5:02 p.m. on Monday, August 26, to reports of an incident on St John’s Road, Penge. We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, and members of our hazardous area response team. We treated a teenager at the scene and took them to hospital.”