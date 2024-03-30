Teenager Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in Chiswick

Police responded to reports of a stabbing incident on Great Chertsey Road, Chiswick, at approximately 8.24pm on Friday, 29 March.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a male teenager, aged 15, with stab wounds. Emergency medical services were summoned, and the victim was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Fortunately, medical assessments indicate that the teenager’s injuries are not deemed life-threatening or life-changing. However, the incident has undoubtedly caused concern within the local community.
As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing, but investigations are actively ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with pertinent information to come forward and assist in the inquiry.
Those who may have witnessed the incident or have relevant details are encouraged to contact the police at 101, quoting reference number 6368/29MAR.