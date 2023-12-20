SUBSCRIBE
Home Breaking Teenager Hospitalised Following Stabbing Incident in Dagenham Tesco Express
Breaking

Teenager Hospitalised Following Stabbing Incident in Dagenham Tesco Express

by
written by 0 comment

In a disturbing incident that occurred on the evening of Tuesday, 19 December, police and emergency services rushed to Heathway in Dagenham following a report of a stabbing. The London Ambulance Service alerted the police at approximately 19:30hrs, prompting an immediate response to the scene.

Upon arrival, emergency services found a 17-year-old male with stab wounds. He was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment. Fortunately, according to the latest reports, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, providing some relief amidst the alarming situation.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing, and the police are actively continuing their investigation. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and law enforcement officers are working to gather more information and determine the motive behind the attack.

The Metropolitan Police are appealing to the public for assistance in this case. They urge anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has any information that could aid their investigation to come forward. Members of the public can reach out to the police by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference CAD 6318/19Dec.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at about 19:30hrs on Tuesday, 19 December following reports of a male stabbed on Heathway in Dagenham.

Emergency services attended. A 17-year-old male was taken to hospital for treatment; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6318/19Dec

Read Next

A dad-of-two owes his life to sounding smoke detectors after a devastating...

Fire Crews Respond to Smoke Emission from Roof of 1 Canada Square...

Witnesses are sought following a robbery in Sittingbourne High Street

A violent man has been jailed following an unprovoked assault on a...

Officers investigating a series of thefts on the Isle of Sheppey have...

Penzance Man Sentenced for Drug Offenses and Assault on Emergency Workers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

UK News in Pictures brings you Live News and Pictures as they happen. Keeping you up to date with the story as it Breaks. UK News in Pictures is a true 24hr news source keeping you the reader informed and on the move around the clock, 7 days a week bringing the latest breaking news, community information and more as it happens
Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

Useful Links

Edtior's Picks

A dad-of-two owes his life to sounding smoke detectors after a devastating kitchen...
Fire Crews Respond to Smoke Emission from Roof of 1 Canada Square in...
Witnesses are sought following a robbery in Sittingbourne High Street

Latest Articles

A dad-of-two owes his life to sounding smoke detectors after a devastating kitchen fire broke out at his home just a week before Christmas
Fire Crews Respond to Smoke Emission from Roof of 1 Canada Square in London
Witnesses are sought following a robbery in Sittingbourne High Street
A violent man has been jailed following an unprovoked assault on a woman in Maidstone

All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by. uknip

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.