Teenager Hospitalised Following Stabbing Incident in Dagenham Tesco Express

In a disturbing incident that occurred on the evening of Tuesday, 19 December, police and emergency services rushed to Heathway in Dagenham following a report of a stabbing. The London Ambulance Service alerted the police at approximately 19:30hrs, prompting an immediate response to the scene.

Upon arrival, emergency services found a 17-year-old male with stab wounds. He was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment. Fortunately, according to the latest reports, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, providing some relief amidst the alarming situation.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing, and the police are actively continuing their investigation. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and law enforcement officers are working to gather more information and determine the motive behind the attack.

The Metropolitan Police are appealing to the public for assistance in this case. They urge anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has any information that could aid their investigation to come forward. Members of the public can reach out to the police by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference CAD 6318/19Dec.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at about 19:30hrs on Tuesday, 19 December following reports of a male stabbed on Heathway in Dagenham.

Emergency services attended. A 17-year-old male was taken to hospital for treatment; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6318/19Dec