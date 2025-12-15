Teenager Injured in Assault Near Woking Park as Police Seal Off Area

Police have launched an investigation after a teenage man was seriously injured in an assault near Woking Park on Kingfield Road earlier today (Saturday, 14 December).

Emergency services were called at around 5.50pm, with officers rushing to the scene following reports of a disturbance close to the leisure centre.

Upon arrival, they found a teenage male with serious but not life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for further care.

A police cordon has been established around the area, including part of the Woking Leisure Centre car park, as specialist teams carry out enquiries. Officers remain in the area tonight to reassure the public and preserve evidence.

In a statement, Surrey Police said the incident is being treated as isolated, adding that those involved are believed to be known to one another.

“While we know this will cause concern within the local community, we are treating this as an isolated incident between people likely known to each other, with no continuing or wider threat to the public.”

Police have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing and further updates will be provided when available.

Anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam footage or who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Surrey Police via 101 or online, quoting the reference provided by officers.