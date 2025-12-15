Watch Live

STAB ATTACK Teenager Injured in Assault Near Woking Park as Police Seal Off Area

  • Updated: 08:24
  • , 15 December 2025
Teenager Injured in Assault Near Woking Park as Police Seal Off Area

Police have launched an investigation after a teenage man was seriously injured in an assault near Woking Park on Kingfield Road earlier today (Saturday, 14 December).

Emergency services were called at around 5.50pm, with officers rushing to the scene following reports of a disturbance close to the leisure centre.

Upon arrival, they found a teenage male with serious but not life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for further care.

A police cordon has been established around the area, including part of the Woking Leisure Centre car park, as specialist teams carry out enquiries. Officers remain in the area tonight to reassure the public and preserve evidence.

In a statement, Surrey Police said the incident is being treated as isolated, adding that those involved are believed to be known to one another.

“While we know this will cause concern within the local community, we are treating this as an isolated incident between people likely known to each other, with no continuing or wider threat to the public.”

Police have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing and further updates will be provided when available.

Anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam footage or who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Surrey Police via 101 or online, quoting the reference provided by officers.

Recommended for you

HSBC Brighton Branch Shut After Early Morning Vandalism Attack
TARGETED ATTACK HSBC Brighton Branch Shut After Early Morning Vandalism Attack
Man Charged Over Horrific Earls Court Murder
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged Over Horrific Earls Court Murder
Police Car Rolls Back and Hits Wall During Suspect Chase in South Shields
HANDBRAKE FAIL Police Car Rolls Back and Hits Wall During Suspect Chase in South Shields
Shock as Second Shooter Revealed in Australian Attack
UNDER POLICE GUARD Father and Son Shooters Kill 16 at Bondi Beach Hanukkah Attack

Must READ

Five Arrested in Foiled German Christmas Market Attack Plot
FOILED ATTACK Five Arrested in Foiled German Christmas Market Attack Plot
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Surrey Teen Last Seen in Tottenham — Police Say She Is “Very Vulnerable”
VERY VULNERABLE Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Surrey Teen Last Seen in Tottenham — Police Say She Is “Very Vulnerable”
Man Deliberately Run Over in Shocking Sidcup Incident
POLICE MANHUNT LAUNCHED Man Deliberately Run Over in Shocking Sidcup Incident
Two Men Arrested After Chopping Down Christmas Tree Hours After Lights Switch-On
BANGED UP Two Men Arrested After Chopping Down Christmas Tree Hours After Lights Switch-On
Man Stabbed Outside Brighton Nightclub
KNIFE ATTACK Man Stabbed Outside Brighton Nightclub
Turn Your Phone into a "Mining Rig"? BTC/ETH/XRP Holders Can Use DL Mining to Earn $1-10K Daily Passive Income
Turn Your Phone into a “Mining Rig”? BTC/ETH/XRP Holders Can Use DL Mining to Earn $1-10K Daily Passive Income
IT'S NOT ME Pakistani Man Falsely Accused as Bondi Beach Gunman—Now His Life Is at Risk
Man in his 50s Killed in Horror Hit-and-Run on Boxhill Road
HORROR SMASH Man in his 50s Killed in Horror Hit-and-Run on Boxhill Road
Tragic Crash on Boxhill Road Tadworth Leaves Fatality
MILLIONAIRES ROW Tragic Crash on Boxhill Road Tadworth Leaves Fatality
Three Arrested After Young Man Stabbed to Death in Ewell
15-Year-Old Charged with Murder After Fatal Stabbing Near Surrey Pub

More For You

Ashford Man Busted After U-Turn Madness on M6 Near Stubbins
WILD CHASE Ashford Man Busted After U-Turn Madness on M6 Near Stubbins
Help is sought to locate a missing woman from Ashford
SEARCH UNDERWAY Help is sought to locate a missing woman from Ashford
Fatal Crash in Redditch: Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward
POLICE PROBE Fatal Crash in Redditch: Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward
Woman in 20s Sexually Assaulted in Alleyway Next to Seaside High Street — Man, 48, Arrested
SEX ATTACK Woman in 20s Sexually Assaulted in Alleyway Next to Seaside High Street — Man, 48, Arrested

More From UK News in Pictures

BONDI BEACH TERROR SUSPECTED PICTURED Bondi Beach Horror: Father and Son Gunmen Killed, Death Toll Hits 16
NO RESPECT Islamist Chants Rock Birmingham Hours After Australia Terror Attack
Shock as Second Shooter Revealed in Australian Attack
PICTURED Shock as Second Shooter Revealed in Australian Attack
UNDER ATTACK Masked Islamists Storm Hanukkah Concert in Amsterdam
Body Found in Search for Missing Man Matthew
SAD FIND Body Found in Search for Missing Man Matthew
Two Men Die in Horrific Dorset Crash on B3078
DORSET HORROR CRASH Two Men Die in Horrific Dorset Crash on B3078
Son Jailed for Life After Stabbing Mum to Death
JAILED FOR LIFE Son Jailed for Life After Stabbing Mum to Death
Two Charged Over Death of 13-Month-Old Girl in Rugby
BABY MURDER Two Charged Over Death of 13-Month-Old Girl in Rugby
Missing Teen Sparks Urgent Search in Paddock Wood
BRING HER HOME Missing Teen Sparks Urgent Search in Paddock Wood
Tragic Blaze Claims Life of Bright Young Woman in Totton
Tragic Blaze Claims Life of Bright Young Woman in Totton
Fourth Arrest Made After Ewell Stabbing Tragedy
MURDER PROBE Fourth Arrest Made After Ewell Stabbing Tragedy
Three Sentenced Over £11k Rolex Robbery Attempt at Didcot Station
WATCH SNATCH Three Sentenced Over £11k Rolex Robbery Attempt at Didcot Station
Police Hunt Suspect After Early Morning Attempted Burglary in Handsworth
MANHUNT Police Hunt Suspect After Early Morning Attempted Burglary in Handsworth
Bondi Shooting Tragedy: 16 Dead, Father and Son Behind Horrific Attack
BEACH HORROR ATTACK Bondi Shooting Tragedy: 16 Dead, Father and Son Behind Horrific Attack
Dramatic Single-Car Crash Near Banbury Shocks Early Morning
DRUNK DRIVER Dramatic Single-Car Crash Near Banbury Shocks Early Morning
UK Police Boost Synagogue Patrols After Deadly Bondi Beach Terror Attack
TIME TO WAKE UP UK Police Boost Synagogue Patrols After Deadly Bondi Beach Terror Attack

More From UKNIP

Keir Starmer Sparks Controversy Over Migration Treaty Proposal with Germany
SLAMMED Starmer Slammed Over Cheerful Hanukkah Tweet Amid Aussie Massacre
Huge Cannabis Farm Found Hidden Under M1 Motorway
SECRET GROW Huge Cannabis Farm Found Hidden Under M1 Motorway
Girlguiding Ban on Trans Girls Sparks UK-Wide Protests
DRAGGED INTO IT Girlguiding Ban on Trans Girls Sparks UK-Wide Protests
Three Killed in Horror A46 Crash as Woman Arrested
WOMAN ARRESTED Three Killed in Horror A46 Crash as Woman Arrested