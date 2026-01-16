Watch Live

DARK FANTASIES Teenager Slapped with 14-Month Sentence for Possessing Terror Docs Linked to Oasis Gig

  • Updated: 22:38
  • , 16 January 2026
Teenager Slapped with 14-Month Sentence for Possessing Terror Docs Linked to Oasis Gig

An 18-year-old from Cwmbran, Morgan Mckenzie, has been handed a 14-month youth custody sentence after pleading guilty to possessing terrorist material. The case sparked alarm after police uncovered his online activity hinting at violence targeting an Oasis concert.

Police Find Disturbing Online Chats and Research

Investigators uncovered messages showing Mckenzie, aged 17 at the time, researching violent attacks and discusses attacking an Oasis gig. He also tried to buy knives, raising serious concerns. However, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) made it clear no actual plot was in place.

“These communications did not amount to a credible or actionable plot,” said the CPS. “He was fantasising, expressing violent thoughts, and seeking attention online.”

No Concrete Plans, Just Dark Fantasies

  • No evidence showed Mckenzie shared his violent musings with family.
  • There was no proof of an actual terrorist purpose behind his actions.
  • The CPS decided not to charge him with planning or attempting an attack.

Nevertheless, the teenager’s possession of terrorism manuals posed a real public safety risk. The prosecution demonstrated a pattern of disturbing online behaviour and violent content sharing. The court confirmed Mckenzie understood the severity of his actions and was fit to be prosecuted.

Guilty Plea Nets Youth Detention

Mckenzie pleaded guilty under section 58(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000 for holding information likely useful to a terrorist. Today, he was sentenced to just 14 months in youth custody — a punishment reflecting his lack of concrete plans but acknowledging the threat posed by his extremist material.

