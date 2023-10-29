Teenager Stabbed in Tottenham: Police Launch Investigation

Tottenham, London – A 19-year-old male was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in Plevna Crescent, Tottenham, on Sunday, October 28. The incident prompted a police response at approximately 5:00 PM.

Although the victim sustained stab wounds, medical assessments have indicated that his injuries are not life-threatening, offering some relief amid the unsettling situation.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s North Area BCU are currently spearheading the investigation into the stabbing incident. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident or potential witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police to come forward. You can reach out to the police at 101, quoting reference number 4321/28oct. Alternatively, for those who wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers is available as a confidential reporting option.