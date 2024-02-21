A 17-year-old boy is set to make a court appearance following charges of murder in connection with an incident in Hackney.

The teenager will appear in custody at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 21. He was apprehended by detectives on Monday, February 19.

The charges stem from an occurrence on Hackney Road, E2, on Saturday, February 17, which tragically resulted in the death of 17-year-old Nathan Bawuah following a stabbing incident. Nathan’s family has been notified of the developments and is receiving ongoing support from specialized officers. Formal identification of the victim is pending.

A post-mortem examination is slated to be conducted on Wednesday, February 21, at Poplar Mortuary.