Teenager who sexually assaulted two children whilst working at McDonald’s is jailed

A teenager who sexually assaulted two children has been jailed.

Oliver Carr, who was 18 at the time of the offences, knew the ages of both victims when he targeted them.

In March this year, while working in a McDonald’s restaurant in Swadlincote, Carr took the youngest victim, a girl under 10, into a cupboard, locked the door and touched her. She told her family what had happened and they called police. Carr was arrested at the scene.

The following day, while officers were investigating the McDonald’s incident, another young girl told police that Carr had been sending her sexual messages. He met up with the girl on two occasions when he kissed and touched her, despite knowing she hadn’t yet even reached her teens.

Carr, of Swadlincote, was arrested in the early hours of 13 March and subsequently charged.

Now 19, he admitted two counts of sexual touching, engaging in sexual communication with a child and attempting to meet a girl under 16 following grooming.

Oliver Carr

He appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentence on Tuesday 28 November when he was jailed for 18 months. Carr was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, restraining orders preventing him from having any contact with the youngsters and was ordered to sign the sex offender’s register.

Detective Constable Natalie Fletcher, who led the investigation, said: “Carr deliberately targeted these two girls, knowing full well just how young they were. His actions were despicable, and have had a long-lasting impact on two children, who now have to live with the emotional and mental trauma he has caused them.

“I’d like to praise the bravery of the two victims in this case. They have both behaved with dignity and courage throughout the case, and the support of their families has also been incredibly helpful.

“I hope that his time in custody will give Carr the opportunity to reflect on his behaviour, as well as helping these two victims to feel as they can move on from this difficult ordeal.

“I’d like to encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to come forward and talk to us. We will listen to you, support you and seek to bring those responsible to justice.”

