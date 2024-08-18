Teenagers Arrested in Dudley with Firearms Seized

In a significant operation on the morning of August 13, two teenagers were arrested in the Netherton area of Dudley, West Midlands. Authorities also seized two firearms during the operation, which took place at around 7:00 AM on Hockley Lane.

West Midlands Police conducted the raid as part of an ongoing investigation into gun-related crime in the area. Officers acted on intelligence that led them to the location, where the firearms were discovered. The two suspects, both in their late teens, were taken into custody on suspicion of firearms offences.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police confirmed the arrests and the seizure, stating, “This operation was part of our ongoing efforts to tackle gun crime in the West Midlands. The two firearms seized could have caused significant harm, and we are committed to removing such dangerous weapons from our streets.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the origins of the firearms and whether they are connected to any other incidents in the region. Forensic teams have been deployed to examine the seized weapons.

Local residents reported seeing a heavy police presence in the area early in the morning, with armed officers cordoning off parts of Hockley Lane as the operation unfolded. The road remained closed for several hours while investigations continued.

Community leaders have expressed concerns about the rising number of firearms incidents in the West Midlands and have praised the police for their swift action. The safety of our community is paramount,” said one local councillor. We are grateful to the police for their work in addressing these serious threats.

Both teenagers remain in custody as investigations continue. West Midlands Police have urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and contact them.